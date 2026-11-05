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Rowing wraps up fall slate with ‘good showing’ at Princeton Chase
By Marco Campopiano,4 days ago
The University of Rhode Island women’s rowing team wrapped up its fall season over the weekend, traveling to Princeton, New Jersey, for the Princeton Chase. Hosted by Princeton University over two days at Lake Carnegie, the event featured colleges and universities from across the country. The event is a time-trial head race where crews race single-file against the clock for 2-3 miles, according to RegattaCentral. The event served as URI’s final test before offseason training.