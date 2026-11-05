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How URI Police Department and RAs geared up for a spook-tacular Halloween
By Marco Campopiano & Tyler Powell,3 days ago
The University of Rhode Island Police Department and resident assistants increased campus patrols and security measures during Halloween week as they prepared for increased holiday activity and potential safety concerns. The department added officers and dispatchers to answer phone calls, manage campus activity and respond to emergencies. “Our message is...