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Martin becomes first individual champion at A10 Championship
By Michael Petraske,4 days ago
Fourth-year Nick Martin became the University of Rhode Island’s first-ever individual champion at the Atlantic 10 Conference Cross Country Championship on Saturday. Martin finished the 8K race with a time of 23 minutes, 30.4 seconds, exactly two seconds ahead of runner-up fourth-year Jake Phillips of Loyola University Chicago. Martin’s time was a personal best as well as the fastest time at the event in conference history.