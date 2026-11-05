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Injuries continue to pile up throughout football season
By Ryan McKenna,4 days ago
The University of Rhode Island football team entered the 2026 season looking to three-peat after back-to-back Coastal Athletic Association championships, but injuries have completely derailed the season for the Rams. In the offseason, it was announced that fifth-year quarterback Devin Farrell and fifth-year wide receiver Marquis Buchanan would return. Buchanan...