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Shop With a Cop and Healthy Communities Toy Drive Applications Due Nov. 13
By Melissa Jacobs,4 days ago
The Healthy Communities of Clinton County Coalition is reminding families that applications are now being accepted for its Shop With a Cop and Healthy Communities Christmas Toy Drive. Families who may need additional assistance providing Christmas gifts for their children are encouraged to apply. Applications can be completed online or...
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