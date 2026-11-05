undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Candy Dish Confections in Lakewood is the Accessible Sequel to Lilly Handmade Chocolate
By Douglas Trattner,4 days ago
If you want to be the hero of Halloween this year, hand out some handmade confections from Candy Dish (14234 Madison Ave.) in Lakewood. Maybe some rainbow-hued Flying Saucers, discs of Belgian milk chocolate capped with colorful sprinkles. Or perhaps the classic bittersweet pairing of candied orange and dark chocolate starring sweet and sticky candied orange peel.