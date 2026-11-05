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CMU Health receives $20,000 grant to provide safe infant sleep spaces in Saginaw County
By WNEM Digital,5 days ago
SAGINAW, Mich. — A $20,000 grant is helping CMU Health provide safe sleep spaces to families across Saginaw County to combat infant mortality. CMU Health received the grant from the Saginaw Community Foundation. The funds will be used to purchase Pack ‘n Play portable sleep systems for patients who cannot afford a safe, separate sleeping space for their babies.