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A Boogie Wit da Hoodie Pays Tribute to Murdered Bronx Teen Javits Frimpong
By Jaelani Turner-Williams,3 days ago
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie honored slain Ghanian teen Javits Frimpong during his 10 Years of Artist Tour in Elmont, New York, this weekend. In a video circulating social media, the rapper, who hails from the Bronx, invited concert attendees to join him in a moment of silence on Friday (October 30). The tour DJ also paid respects to late rappers PNB Rock, Juice WRLD and Pop Smoke.