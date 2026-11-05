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Lawyers warned Tennessee of health risks before botched execution
By Forrest Jones, 39 News,3 days ago
Nine months before surviving a botched execution in Tennessee, death row inmate Christa Pike’s attorneys filed a federal complaint warning that her rare blood cancer and vein issues made lethal injection exceptionally dangerous and painful. Her legal team argued that Pike's elevated platelet levels from myeloproliferative disorder increased the...