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College notebook: Longcor dazzles in hoops debut; Clay, Mueller play big roles for Redbirds’ defense
By Matt Schuckman, Sports Editor,4 days ago
QUINCY — The second-leading scorer in the history of the Quincy High School boys basketball program is. Bradley Longcor III made his collegiate debut this week and led the Santa Clara men’s basketball team in scoring in an 89-70 victory over Towson in the Broncos’ season opener at the Leavey Center.