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Cann picks up first-team All-GLVC honors, Venvertloh receives sportsmanship award
By Matt Schuckman, Sports Editor,3 days ago
QUINCY — Leo Cann’s dynamic offensive effort throughout the Quincy University men’s soccer team’s season earned the junior forward postseason recognition. Cann was named to the All-Great Lakes Valley Conference first team, becoming the Hawks’ first first-team all-league selection in six seasons. A Quincy Notre...