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Brooklyn Museum, BAM and HITN Receive State Funding
By BK Reader Staff,3 days ago
Gov. Kathy Hochul has announced $14 million in New York state funding for three Brooklyn cultural institutions: the Hispanic Information and Telecommunications Network (HITN), the Brooklyn Children’s Museum and the Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM). The investment will support expansion projects, educational programming and infrastructure improvements across the borough....