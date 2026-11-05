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Haaland Wins Historic Election; How Will She Govern?
By Kevin Hendricks,4 days ago
New Mexico made history Tuesday night with Deb Haaland winning her campaign to be the first Native American woman to win a governor’s seat. Haaland, a Laguna Pueblo member and former U.S. Interior secretary, beat Republican Gregg Hull by 14 points to become New Mexico’s next governor. She takes office Jan. 1, and the Legislature convenes Jan. 19-March 20. That gives her just weeks from taking office to earn enough legislative support to turn campaign promises into a budget and policy wins to enact them.