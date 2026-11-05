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Newton, Rheinheimer earn All-GLVC first-team honors for QU women’s soccer team
By Matt Schuckman, Sports Editor,3 days ago
QUINCY — A record-setting performance by Jessie Newton and a goal-scoring binge by Rebecca Rheinheimer earned the Quincy University women’s soccer standouts top postseason honors from the Great Lakes Valley Conference. Newton and Rheinheimer were named to the All-GLVC first team, while defender Marina Oberschmid earned second-team All-GLVC.