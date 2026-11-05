undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Copilot Chat has usage caps, and Microsoft would rather you found them by hitting them
By Richard Speed,3 days ago
Microsoft is applying usage limits to more Copilot Chat features for commercial users without a Microsoft 365 Copilot license, and it won't publish the numerical caps. Copilot Chat comes with qualifying Microsoft 365 business and enterprise subscriptions. Without the Copilot add-on, it can reason over web information and uploaded files. The paid license adds broader access to work data, including emails, meetings, chats, and documents.