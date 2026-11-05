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Keller Fast-Tracks New Bates Street Restrooms, Moves Up Timeline by a Year
By Richard Dawson,5 days ago
Keller City Council has given city staff the green light to move forward with plans for new public restrooms along Bates Street, shifting a project originally slated for fiscal year 2027-28 up to the current fiscal year. The tentative site sits next to Bates Street Park, and the city is eyeing a total project budget of $500,000 to $600,000.