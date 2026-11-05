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State Lawmakers Get a Paycheck, Governor Loses her Pocket Veto
By Kevin Hendricks,3 days ago
Voters in this year’s elections took away the next governor’s New pocket veto and gave the nation’s last volunteer legislators a salary. Voters approved all four constitutional amendments on the ballot Tuesday by wide margins, with support ranging from 63% to 75%, according to unofficial results. The amendments end the governor’s pocket veto, put legislators on salary for the first time, open general election ballots to school races and bond questions and create nominating committees for university regents.