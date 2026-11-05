undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
UT Dallas Crow Museum Scores 4,000-Piece Asian Art Haul, $10M Gift
By Sofia Vasquez,4 days ago
The Crow Museum of Asian Art at the University of Texas at Dallas is set to receive more than 4,000 works spanning nearly 5,000 years of Asian art. Collector Barry L. MacLean is also committing $10 million toward their preservation and long-term care. The collection includes pottery, bronzes, stone sculptures and architectural fragments from China and Southeast Asia.
1