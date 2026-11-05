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Top Meehan deputy named interim UMass-Boston chancellor
By All articles,5 days ago
UMass President Marty Meehan pulled from inside his leadership team to put an interim leader in place at the university’s Boston campus. Chancellor Marcelo Suárez-Orozco plans to leave in February, he announced in September, and the university announced Thursday that Nefertiti Walker will serve as interim chancellor of UMass Boston. Suárez-Orozco has a seven-year run.