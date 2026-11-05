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Governor-elect Marsha Blackburn details policy plans following election
By KARA AGUILAR,5 days ago
Governor-elect Marsha Blackburn pledged to continue the state’s economic trajectory while assembling a transition team led by Stuart McWhorter, the current administration’s deputy governor. Blackburn narrowly won the state’s gubernatorial race Tuesday after a tense election night where she traded leads with Memphis city councilwoman and Democratic nominee...