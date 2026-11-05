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Grounded Dreams: Supermarine Type 322 – The Barracuda Competitor that Never Reached Skies
By Kapil Kajal,4 days ago
In 1937, Supermarine developed the Type 322 to meet a 1937 requirement for a new aircraft to replace the British Royal Navy’s Fairey Albacore biplane. At the time, the Albacore had not yet flown, and both Supermarine and Fairey Aviation received orders for what would become the Barracuda. Supermarine’s design featured a high-wing monoplane, and it was originally meant to be powered by the Rolls-Royce Exe engine. The Supermarine Type 322 included a variable-incidence wing, a feature first shown at the 1913 Paris Airshow on the French Paul Schmitt biplane. The aircraft design allowed for adjustable wing angles to improve visibility while maintaining lift. This was particularly useful on aircraft carriers with tailwheel landing gear. The wing angle could change from 2 degrees with the flaps neutral to 16 degrees when the flaps were lowered to 60 degrees. At this setting, the lift coefficient was 3.9, twice that of typical aircraft, resulting in a stalling speed of 57 knots (66 mph). The wing could also fold, an important technical achievement with only a small weight increase. The fixed tailwheel landing gear was simpler compared to retractable designs.