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BBWD Hunters Reminded They Must Complete Required Report on Harvest and Effort for Experimental Season by Nov. 8
3 days ago
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) reminds waterfowl hunters who received a permit for the experimental black-bellied whistling duck (BBWD) season in October to complete the required report on harvest and effort on the LDWF website’s BBWD reporting page whether they hunted or not by Nov. 8.
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