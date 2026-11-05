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‘Winter on the Edge’: WMBF special on El Niño and winter prep airs Thursday night
By WMBF News Staff,5 days ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Could the Grand Strand and Pee Dee see a third straight winter with snow? WMBF News digs into the question Thursday at 7 p.m. After two straight winters with snow across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee, the WMBF First Alert Weather Team breaks down what El Niño could mean for the winter ahead in a special called “Winter on the Edge.”
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