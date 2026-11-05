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The Politics Hour
4 days ago
Tuesday’s midterm elections turned into a blue tsunami as Democrats gained control of Congress, outpacing even the party’s most optimistic projections. So, what does a Democrat-led Congress mean for our region? Congressman James Walkinshaw, who won re-election convincingly, gets behind the mic to break down what Northern Virginia and his Fairfax County constituents can expect moving forward. Plus, he discusses his efforts to end the war in Iran.