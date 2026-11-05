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Construction Job Openings Rise in September Amid Industry Shifts
By Annie Dameworth,4 days ago
The number of open positions in the construction sector increased in September, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS). The current level of open jobs is down from three years ago due to declines in construction activity, particularly in housing, while strength in construction in subsectors like data center construction is creating demand for construction workers. Increasing immigration enforcement actions are also having an effect on worker availability, which is contributing to upward pressure for the number of open positions, according to an analysis from the National Association of Home Builders.