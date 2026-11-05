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Woman Dead After Head-On Crash Shuts Down State Road 9 Near Marion
By Kimberly Clark,4 days ago
4300 N. Huntington Rd. — Approximate Site of Fatal Head-On Crash. A woman died at the scene of a head-on crash on State Road 9 north of Marion Tuesday night, after her 2019 Volkswagen collided with a northbound 2017 Ford F250, according to Grant County authorities. The truck's driver and passenger were treated and released, while the coroner's office worked to identify the woman and notify her family.