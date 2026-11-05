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Still To Come From LEGO Ideas – November 2026 Update!
By Joseph Mann,2 days ago
It’s that time again where we update you on what’s still to come from LEGO Ideas and the current state of the Parking Lot. The latest LEGO Ideas set was unveiled earlier this week and it packs a big punch, the massive Godzilla build is very hit and miss with fans. But there is so much more to look forward to including Go Go Power Rangers! Megazord by TrumanBricks, Edward Scissorhands by Castor-Troy, and National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation Griswold House by twrt0es, to name a few. Below is our handy guide to keep you in-the-know, it contains sets still to come from fan submitted designs, winners of build contests, gift with purchase challenges and the dreaded Parking Lot. Please let us know which ones take your fancy from the list below and that you’ll be picking up once they become available. Let’s hope the LEGO Designers can build on what’s already there and not change too much.