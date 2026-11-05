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IHSA Proposals Could Bring Major Changes to Illinois High School Athletics
4 days ago
Major changes could be coming to Illinois high school athletics, with the IHSA considering several proposals that could reshape the postseason and how schools compete for state championships. The IHSA is reviewing 24 newly submitted bylaw proposals, with several focused on competitive balance between boundary and non-boundary schools. Monmouth-Roseville High...
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