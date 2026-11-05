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Mattel Brick Shop Hot Wheels Racer Series 1 Vehicles Revealed!
By Joseph Mann,4 days ago
Mattel Brick Shop are shrinking their buildable Hot Wheels cars in a series of Racer blind box style sets!. Get ready to race with the Hot Wheels Racer Series 1 of buildable 1:64 scale vehicles. Each vehicle building set features a metal base plate, functional metal axles with rolling wheels, and authentic details like rubber-like tires and custom pieces to recreate the car’s silhouette. The first 6 vehicles from the Hot Wheels Racer Series 1 includes ‘24 Camaro ZL1, ‘18 Audi TT RS, Maserati MCPura, ‘91 Acura NSX, ‘99 Honda S2000, and Hot Wheels Bone Shaker; each sold separately and subject to availability. Each blind box includes 1 toy car building set from the first 6 vehicles in the collection; the model you receive will be totally random.