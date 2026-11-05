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Public hearings for the NextEra-Dominion merger have begun. Here’s what you need to know.
By Virginia Mercury,3 days ago
This story was reported and written by our media partner the Virginia Mercury. Public hearings in the case to decide the fate of the proposed merger between Dominion Energy and Florida-based NextEra Energy begin this week at the State Corporation Commission. The $67 billion all-stock deal would create the largest regulated utility in the world.