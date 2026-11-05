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Leah Wong Ashburn on Community, Legacy, and the Future of Highland Brewing
By Jon Page,4 days ago
Leah Wong Ashburn is the president and CEO of Highland Brewing, Asheville’s first craft brewery since Prohibition. Highland was founded in 1994 by Leah’s father, Oscar Wong, who became known as the Godfather of Asheville Craft Beer. More than three decades later, the brewery remains family-owned, with Leah at the helm and her husband, Brock Ashburn, serving as vice president of operations.