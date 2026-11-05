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Extra Zing For Southern Kentucky
By Lance Venta,3 days ago
WWZG is the former Country “Kix 92.1” WTKY-FM Tompkinsville, which was purchased by Newberry last fall and subsequently moved north to its new site. Positioning as “Feel Good. Stay Zing’d,” the station features Murphy, Sam & Jodi in mornings, local midday host Macy G, and The TJ Show in afternoons. With the addition of WWZG though, the station has gone into all-Christmas mode as “Santa 92.1” through December 26.
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