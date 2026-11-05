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Sheri Lynch & Tony Garcia: The Marconis Speech We Would Have Given
By Lance Venta,3 days ago
Two weeks ago at the 2026 NAB Marconi Awards, the Bob & Sheri Show won for the first time in its 34-year run taking home the award for Network/Syndicated Personality of the Year. Unlike past years, where the show attended, this year they decided not to attend as they focused on their move from syndication to a direct-to-listener distribution model at the end of the year.