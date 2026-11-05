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Qualcomm Tests High Bandwidth Compute Silicon Ahead of AI250 Sampling
4 days ago
First-generation Qualcomm High Bandwidth Compute silicon has completed hardware validation, demonstrating the bandwidth and energy-efficiency advantages needed to reshape AI infrastructure economics. Nov. 5, 2026 — Qualcomm Technologies is advancing AI inference with first-generation Qualcomm High Bandwidth Compute (HBC) silicon that successfully exercised the complete memory read-write path and near-memory...