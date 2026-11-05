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Dignity Health – Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center Receives 12 2027 Specialty Excellence Awards from Healthgrades
By CV Weekly,2 days ago
Dignity Health – Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center (GMHHC), a member of CommonSpirit Health, announced that it has earned 12 recognitions from Healthgrades, a national leading resource for patients seeking information about hospitals and physicians. The 2027 honors recognize the hospital’s commitment to delivering clinical excellence and compassionate care to patients.