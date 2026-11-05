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UPDATE: Plea docket set for former Braman town clerk charged with embezzlement
4 days ago
NEWKIRK — Sandra Kay Barrows, 61, Wakita, waived her right to jury trial and is now set for a plea docket on Jan. 11 in Kay County District Court. Barrows is facing two felony counts of embezzlement by a public officer after the State Auditor’s office determined that over $60,000 was misappropriated from November of 2016 through April 17, 2019. (see story)
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