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Downtown Norfolk street closures planned for holiday light installation
By Nick Stevenson, Communications Manager, City of Norfolk,3 days ago
The City of Norfolk Parks and Recreation Department will temporarily close sections of Norfolk Avenue in Downtown Norfolk during the week of Nov. 9 to install holiday lights. Work will begin at 5 a.m. each day, with crews working their way from First Street to Sixth Street along Norfolk Avenue. Each affected section is expected to reopen by 7 a.m.