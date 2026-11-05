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WWE Announces Venues for RAW & SmackDown Tapings For January & February 2027
By Yash Mittal,4 days ago
WWE has announced 11 new dates for its weekly shows and live events in January and February 2027. Apart from the two dates, i.e., January 1, when the company will host a Holiday Tour event in St. Paul, Minnesota, and January 30 (Road to Royal Rumble 2027 event in Vancouver, Canada), the others are for the RAW and SmackDown tapings through January and February.