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More Backstage Details on Potential WWE Return of Enzo Amore
By Yash Mittal,4 days ago
As noted, PWInsider Elite reported yesterday that Enzo Amore signed a contract with WWE over the past week. The report further noted that Amore could be headed to NXT. This morning, Fightful Select followed up on the report, stating that Amore and TNA Wrestling talent Joe Alonzo were at the Performance Center for last night’s WWE NXT. The report also cited AEW sources, who claimed that Enzo had tested the waters there as well.