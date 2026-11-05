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The Black Men Coalition Foundation is for everyone
By Chali Pittman,4 days ago
Corey Marionneaux plans to expand his group into Milwaukee County in 2027. Corey Marionneaux founded the Black Men Coalition Foundation in 2020. Now he’s scaling it up. Six years into forming a nonprofit, Corey Marionneaux is in something of a reset. The founder and CEO of the Black Men Coalition Foundation says his group has been making the transition from “grassroots” to “established.”
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