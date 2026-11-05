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Hacksaw Jim Duggan Believes Vince McMahon May Start a New Wrestling Company, Describes His Relationship With Former WWE Boss
By Yash Mittal,4 days ago
Hacksaw Jim Duggan believes former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon could start a new pro wrestling company in the future. McMahon departed WWE in early 2024 following a sexual harassment lawsuit filed by former employee Janel Grant. Speaking to various media outlets in an interview arranged by BetVictor Online Casino, Duggan...