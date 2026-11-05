undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Jim Duggan Comments on Janitor & Team Canada Storylines in WCW, Says Vince Russo Taking Over Led to WCW’s Demise
By Yash Mittal,3 days ago
Veteran wrestler Hacksaw Jim Duggan recently commented on his janitor and Team Canada roles in World Championship Wrestling (WCW), stating that the storylines were designed to force him to walk out of his contract. Duggan also said that Vince Russo taking over WCW’s creative team was the “kiss of death”...