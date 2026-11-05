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State activates Level 4 emergency operations as aerial rescues underway due to flash flooding in southeast Tennessee
By Caleb Wethington,4 days ago
Tennessee emergency officials have activated the State Emergency Operations Center to Level 4 as flooding affects Polk County and communities along the Tennessee-Georgia border. Why It Matters. Floodwater has closed roads and bridges, prompted school closures and restricted access to McCaysville, Georgia. TEMA said that flooding was expected to continue...
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