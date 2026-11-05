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Governor McKee Celebrates Completion of Revolution Wind, Marking Major Milestone for Rhode Island
2 days ago
PROVIDENCE, RI – Governor Dan McKee today issued the following statement on Revolution Wind achieving 100% operational status, marking a major milestone for Rhode Island. “Revolution Wind is a major win for Rhode Island’s workforce and our state’s energy future. Helping bring this project to completion has been a highlight of my administration, from the good-paying jobs it has created for hardworking union workers to our successful work to protect it from interference by the Trump Administration. This project reflects our commitment to an all-of-the-above energy strategy and to supporting investments that create opportunities for Rhode Islanders.”