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Local LLMs in 2026: When Running AI Models Yourself Actually Makes Sense
By ODSC Team,4 days ago
When does running a large language model on your own hardware make sense? Well, first, who doesn’t want to run their own, right? The problem is, we have to first ask some important questions. For example, does it make sense when local control, offline access, or a predictable workload delivers enough value to justify the hardware and maintenance involved?