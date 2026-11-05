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El Cerrito Police Investigating Allegations of Hazing and Assault at El Cerrito High School
By CC News,3 days ago
On October 2, 2026, the El Cerrito Police Department received a report from a mandated reporter alleging members of the El Cerrito High School football team were engaging in bullying and hazing. The victims were other members of the football team. The Police Department launched a comprehensive investigation and detectives...