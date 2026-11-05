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How the 2026 Midterms Could Widen the AI Infrastructure Divide
By ODSC Team,3 days ago
Could the 2026 US midterm elections reshape the artificial intelligence infrastructure market? Analysts believe tighter data center regulations could strengthen established cloud providers while increasing financial pressure on smaller AI infrastructure companies. The result could widen the gap between companies with existing computing capacity and those financing new facilities. Democratic...