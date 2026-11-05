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United Parks CEO promises Busch Gardens Tampa Bay improvements, continued investment
By Dani Meyering,4 days ago
Busch Gardens Tampa Bay received significant attention during United Parks & Resorts’ third-quarter earnings call on Nov. 5, 2026. CEO Marc Swanson acknowledged opportunities to improve the park’s guest experience and indicated that continued investment and returning leadership will play a role in its future. The comments come...