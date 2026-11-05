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Blues lovers, rejoice! Big-time blues concert coming to Lizzie Rose
By Doug Deutsch,2 days ago
Once the summer season ends and there are no more Tony Mart Presents concerts, it’s generally slim pickings around southern New Jersey if you want to see blues acts perform — except for one venue. Since the House of Blues closed in the Showboat in August 2014, there have been very few blues shows either in the casinos or in local noncasino venues (Buddy Guy at Ocean in summer 2026 and Tedeschi Trucks at Hard Rock in winter 2014 being the only shows that come to mind).
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