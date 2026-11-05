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Cloudy and wet early, some clearing by the afternoon
By Jay Polk,5 days ago
OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – We are once again tracking some showers around the region as a band of rain pushes from southwest to northeast through the region. The chance for rain will continue through the rest of the morning before ending early this afternoon. Skies will clear a bit as the afternoon goes on as well. With a mild start to the morning (temperatures were in the 60s everywhere), highs will be in the upper 60s on average, with lower 70s in the typically warmer spots and in areas where the sun breaks out. We’ll top out right around 70 in the Greenbrier Valley.
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